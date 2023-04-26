World It starts slowly... "We want to withdraw from the court in The Hague. It is unfair" President of the Republic of South Africa has stated that it would be "prudent" for his country to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 08:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Peter Dejong

As President Cyril Ramaphosa said, it was the ruling party's decision, the African National Congress, which was made because of "unfair treatment" towards other countries.



"The ruling party, the African National Congress, has decided that it is wise for South Africa to withdraw from the ICC, mainly because of the way the court operates," Ramaphosa said at a press conference during a visit by Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Reuters reports.



Just two days earlier, South Africa's parliament announced it would abandon the seven-year legislative process for the Republic of South Africa (RSA) to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the ICC.



That process is reportedly being abandoned because the ruling party decided in December that South Africa should remain at the ICC and try to effect change from within.



After the ICC issued arrest warrants on March 17 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, who allegedly oversaw the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia, Ramaphosa indicated that South Africa would like to reconsider ''unfair treatment by the ICC".



Russia is not a signatory to the International Criminal Court treaty, having withdrawn in 2016 following criticism of its annexation of Crimea.



At the press conference, Ramaphosa did not answer the question of whether Putin would be arrested if he entered the territory of South Africa.