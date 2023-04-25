World Ukrainians "invade" Moscow and threaten: "Drones are falling from the sky" VIDEO Adviser to Ukraine's Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko shared a bird's-eye view of Moscow's Red Square on Twitter. Source: index.hr Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"A Ukrainian drone is flying peacefully over Moscow. It seems that the Kremlin has a high chance of being in the affected area very soon. Fireworks planned for May 9?" he wrote alongside the published video. Newsweek could not confirm the authenticity of the footage.



On May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day, which celebrates the victory of the Russian army over Nazi Germany in 1945. This year, too, a traditional military parade will be held on that day in Moscow's Red Square, but the Immortal Regiment parade was canceled for security reasons.

Red Square will be closed to the public from April 27 to May 10 due to the preparation and holding of the parade.



If I'm right, this has never happened in the history of Moscow - not even in 1941.



Is the Kremlin authorities afraid of something?



But there is one more thing,… pic.twitter.com/B2Fod4Z8iD — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 25, 2023

May 9 parades were also canceled in Crimea and in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk, which border Ukraine. "Red Square will be closed to the public from April 27 to May 10 for the preparation and holding of the parade. If I am right, this has never happened in the history of Moscow, not even in 1941. Is the Kremlin authorities afraid of something?" Gerashchenko asked himself.



"But there is something else: drones are falling from the sky. The physical closure of the square does not protect against that," he warned. The Russian state news agency TASS announced today that three drones with cameras were found in different areas of the Moscow region. As a reminder, a drone loaded with explosives was found yesterday in a forest near Moscow.



Moscow is currently investigating cases of found drones. "It is being determined who they belonged to and for what purpose they were launched," they confirmed. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the drone launch. Gerashchenko accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "becoming more and more toxic".



"The only foreign leader who will participate in the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9 is the president of Kyrgyzstan. He was invited at the end of March. This year, the aggressor country will not have any demonstrations or rallies dedicated to May 1. Russian authorities also won't hold the traditional march of the Immortal Regiment 9 May," wrote Gerashchenko.