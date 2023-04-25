World Russia: We have started The armed forces of Russia have started using the latest T-14 Armata tanks to target Ukrainian positions, reports RIA Novosti today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | 09:27 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The agency states, citing a well-informed source, that Russian troops have begun using the latest Armata tanks to open fire on Ukrainian positions, but that these tanks have not yet participated in direct offensive operations.



The same source said that the T-14 Armata tanks received additional side protection against anti-tank ammunition.



Armata tanks were tested in combat conditions for the first time in Syria.



The tank is specific in that the crew members are located in an armored capsule in the front part of the tank.



The Armata has a combined multi-layer armor, and the main armament is the 2A82-1M 125 mm gun, which can use guided missiles with a range of eight kilometers.