Russians are killing each other? Main headquarters of Ukrainian armed forces announced that conflict between the soldiers of Russian army and Wagner's mercenary group escalated into a shootout. Source: index.hr Monday, April 24, 2023 | 10:30

Ukrainians state that everything happened in the occupied city of Stanytsia Luhanska in the Donetsk region.



"The two sides (different Russian forces) are trying to shift the blame for their own tactical misjudgments and losses to each other," the report said.



They add that there were victims on both sides in the conflict, Kyiv Independent reports. Although no external evidence has emerged to support the shooting claim, Wagner's forces are known to have frequently engaged in verbal spats with the Russian defense ministry at a higher level.



In February, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the leadership of the ministry of "treason" because his forces were not supplied with the necessary ammunition.