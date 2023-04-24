World Russian base attacked; "All forces are on alert" The forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a drone at the outer anchorage of Sevastopol, announced the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 24, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

The other drone exploded, but did not damage the object it was targeting, Razvozhayev added.



He previously wrote on Telegram that the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack on the outer anchorage of Sevastopol, reports TASS.



"Today, starting at 3:30 a.m., an attack was attempted on Sevastopol. According to the latest information, one surface drone was destroyed by the anti-submarine diversionary defense forces, the other one exploded on its own. Everything happened at the outer anchorage of Sevastopol and no damage was reported. At the moment, the city is quiet, but all forces and services are on alert," Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app according to TASS.



The RIA Novosti agency states that maritime passenger traffic in the Sevastopol Bay has been suspended, and bus transportation has been organized between the northern and central parts of the city.



Sevastopol is the main naval base of the Black Sea Fleet and the Ukrainian military has tried to attack it with drones on several occasions over the past few months, according to TASS.