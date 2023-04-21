World 0

Moscow's first reaction: "Now it's clear..."

NATO shows its aggressive nature and continues its policy of joining Ukraine to the NATO bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: RT.rs
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

He referred to the words of the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, who said that Ukraine will become a member of that organization as soon as possible.

"We are dealing with an aggressive bloc that encroaches on our security," said Peskov.

NATO Secretary General confirmed today that all members of the North Atlantic Alliance agree that Ukraine should join the bloc, although the current goal is for Ukraine to defeat Russia.

"As I said yesterday in Kyiv, the future of Ukraine is in the family of the Alliance. All NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance," said the head of NATO, adding that the main attention of the NATO pact is now focused on ensuring victory over Russia.

"And President Putin spoke about the tendencies of the bloc to expand towards the east, which is why the Special Military Operation (SVO) was started, and such statements only confirm that the decision to start it was correct, because we are trying to ensure the security of Russia," Peskov pointed out.

