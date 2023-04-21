World Putin is getting ready - he will attack Great Britain? The world is becoming significantly more dangerous, the sobering truth is that China and Russia are preparing for a wider conflict, British Telegraph writes. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, April 21, 2023 | 09:47 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

It has long been speculated, but now we know for sure: Russian spy ships are mapping wind farms and key cables off the British coast, and there can only be one reason for this - to sabotage the critical infrastructure of the United Kingdom and Europe in the event of a full-scale war with the West, writes a prominent British newspaper Telegraph.



They continue: The sobering truth is that China and Russia are preparing for a wider conflict. This does not mean that the same will happen, but Britain urgently needs to recognize the scale of the threat to the current order. Our world is becoming significantly more dangerous, and London is not ready.



Analyst Bob Seeley writes, "Our collective response over the past 15 years has been one of denial, fueled by Russian money. The war in Ukraine opened our eyes just this week to Cabinet Secretary Rishi Sunak issuing an unprecedented warning about cyber threats to our national infrastructure. And Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has been consistent - but we have to do a lot more."



Some of Britain's closest allies, such as Poland, are rearming at an unprecedented rate. If the worst happens, they will be ready to defend European soil. But the NATO alliance is still dangerously exposed at sea, the newspaper said.



Russia is scrutinizing Europe's vulnerability. In addition to food, the daily demands of modern society include energy sources and communication. The underwater arteries of modern civilization are surprisingly few.



For example, just three pipelines deliver as much as 43 percent of Britain's gas. Five interconnectors deliver electricity. There are more communication cables, 70 in total, but only a few deep-sea sabotages are enough to stop "our world" without firing a shot.



We have been assured that wind farms will strengthen our energy security, but few analyzes have considered their military exposure, writes Seeley.

New rules of war

For two decades, Putin laid the foundations for unconventional warfare. Russian military thinking sees conflicts as a combination of military and non-military tools of state power.



It is a form of total war, using everything from culture to cybernetic and conventional tools. This reflects the Kremlin's belief that the rules of war have changed. It has been clear for years that numerous illegal groups operate under the control of the Kremlin. Russia has long used organized crime to do its dirty work. After the global growth of the Wagner mercenary group, the influence of these groups will only increase, according to the British newspaper the Telegraph.



Putin is evaluating options for attacking the West but does not want to provoke a military response from NATO. How would Great Britain or NATO react to sabotage by some mysterious group, seemingly unrelated to Moscow, that would result in the destruction of deep-sea cables or some other physical damage? Would a military response be feasible? Can we really risk a war because of doubt? Vladimir Putin knows the answer to that question.



This century will witness a struggle between two versions of humanity.



One that represents open societies versus one that represents closed, authoritarian systems that use all forms of state repression to oppress the people and endanger others.



It is a fight that we did not want, but that we cannot and must not lose. As we have seen so many times with Putin, war is not only conceivable but necessary. Even now, using its spy ships in the North and Baltic seas, it threatens to extend the conflict in Ukraine beyond that territory. We must not allow him to do that, concludes the respected British newspaper.