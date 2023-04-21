World Kyiv: Betrayal A group of Ukrainian soldiers have been charged with treason for allegedly providing information that allowed Russia to attack a military airport. Source: index.hr Friday, April 21, 2023 | 08:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/Roman Chop via AP

Ukrainian security agency SBU said soldiers tried "without coordination with relevant state authorities" to seize a Russian plane last July after its pilot said he was going to defect.



They are accused of revealing details about the location of Ukrainian Air Force personnel and aircraft during the aforementioned operation that enabled Russia to carry out a successful missile attack on the Kanatovo airport in central Ukraine, near the city of Kryvyi Rih, the Croatian portal quotes the British Guardian.



During the Russian attack, the Ukrainian commander was killed and 17 people were wounded. Two Ukrainian fighter planes were also destroyed, while the airport, buildings and equipment suffered significant damage, the SBU added in a statement published on Telegram.



The SBU did not say how many soldiers it was suspected of, and did not reveal their identities, but pointed out that they were accused of treason and abuse of office.



"According to the investigation, the (air) attack was caused by the arbitrary actions of some soldiers who decided to seize a Russian Air Force plane, whose pilot allegedly agreed to an offer to defect to Ukraine," the statement said.



"These actions of individual soldiers, which led to serious consequences, the death and wounding of Ukrainian defenders and caused damage to the defense capabilities of the country, require an appropriate legal assessment," concludes the SBU.