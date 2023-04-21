World Russians acknowledged: We bombed ourselves Russian Ministry of Defense announced the explosion in the city of Belgorod occurred as a result of the emergency release of an aerial weapon from the Su-34. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 21, 2023 | 08:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP

"Around 10:15 p.m. Moscow time, on April 20, when the Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was flying over the city of Belgorod, there was an emergency release of aerial weapons," according to the statement, TASS reports.



Russian Ministry added that a certain number of buildings were damaged, but that there were no victims.



The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that two women were injured in the explosion, one of whom was hospitalized in a moderately serious condition, while the other refused hospitalization after receiving medical help.



He wrote on Telegram that as a result of the explosion, four cars and four apartments in one residential building were damaged, and the residents were offered temporary accommodation in a hotel.



Gladkov added that a crisis center has been established to collect all information about the incident, and that investigators and rescue teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are on the scene.