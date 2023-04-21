World 0

Russians acknowledged: We bombed ourselves

Russian Ministry of Defense announced the explosion in the city of Belgorod occurred as a result of the emergency release of an aerial weapon from the Su-34.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: Tanjug/Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP
Foto: Tanjug/Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov via AP

"Around 10:15 p.m. Moscow time, on April 20, when the Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was flying over the city of Belgorod, there was an emergency release of aerial weapons," according to the statement, TASS reports.

Russian Ministry added that a certain number of buildings were damaged, but that there were no victims.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that two women were injured in the explosion, one of whom was hospitalized in a moderately serious condition, while the other refused hospitalization after receiving medical help.

He wrote on Telegram that as a result of the explosion, four cars and four apartments in one residential building were damaged, and the residents were offered temporary accommodation in a hotel.

Gladkov added that a crisis center has been established to collect all information about the incident, and that investigators and rescue teams of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are on the scene.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Kyiv: Betrayal

A group of Ukrainian soldiers have been charged with treason for allegedly providing information that allowed Russia to attack a military airport.

World Friday, April 21, 2023 08:30 Comments: 0
Tanjug/Roman Chop via AP

Su-25 downed

Operator of the portable missile division "Igla" of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet, shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter aircraft in the area of Vuhledar.

World Thursday, April 20, 2023 09:22 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY/Ilustracija
page 1 of 41 go to page