World The end: Ceasefire entered into force Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) announced today that it has agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire for humanitarian reasons. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 21, 2023 | 07:20

According to reports, the ceasefire came into effect today at 6 a.m. local time and coincides with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, reports Reuters.



"The truce coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr... in order to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families," Rapid Support Force said in a statement.



In the clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF, more than 600 people have been killed so far, the Sudanese Ministry of Health announced yesterday, reports TASS.



Clashes have been ongoing in Sudan since Saturday, which erupted after several days of tension over the road map for the transition of the country to civilian rule, Reuters reminds.



One of the main problems is the plan to integrate the RSF with its 100,000 members into the Sudanese army and the appointment of the leader of the new military forces. The agreement was supposed to be signed at the beginning of April.