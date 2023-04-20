World The minister confirmed: They have been eliminated Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said 18 terrorists have been eliminated in northern Syria and Iraq in the past three days. Source: klix.ba Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 13:03 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Speaking at an iftar dinner in Kayseri province, Akar highlighted Turkey's fight against terrorism and said that the fight against terrorism continues resolutely.



He said that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is doing everything to protect the country's borders and its people.



"Whoever supports them and supplies them with weapons, ammunition and helicopters, our fight against them will not end until the last terrorist is eliminated," said the minister.



Akar pointed out that since 2015, 37,756 terrorists have been eliminated. Since 2016, Ankara has launched three successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.



Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted in the north of Iraq. The PKK terrorist group often hides in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in the country.



Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats to its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group.



In its more than 40-year campaign of terror against Turkey, the PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and babies.