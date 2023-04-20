World Su-25 downed Operator of the portable missile division "Igla" of the Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet, shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter aircraft in the area of Vuhledar. Source: Sputnik Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 09:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY/Ilustracija

This was announced by the head of the press center of the "East" group, Alexander Gordeyev.



"In the south-Donetsk direction, the adversary was prevented from attempting to carry out an air attack on the positions of the 'Istok' group on the front line. The operator of the portable missile complex 'Igla' of the marine infantry unit of the Pacific Fleet in the area of Vuhledar shot down a Su-25 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gordeyev announced.



An intelligence group of the enemy was discovered by aerial reconnaissance, and four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by mortar fire.