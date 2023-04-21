World 0

The newly built first military spy satellite has been launched

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the newly built first military spy satellite to be launched as planned, the state news agency KCNA reports.

Source: Beta/AFP
Tanjug/AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Tanjug/AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Construction of the satellite was completed this month, and Kim Jong Un ordered the launch to go ahead as planned during a visit to the North Korean space agency.

Details of the launch date have not been announced.

In his address to the space agency officials, Kim Jong-un spoke about the deployment of "several reconnaissance satellites in different orbits."

