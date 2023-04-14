World A major counter-offensive, is it possible? A 21-year-old US soldier was arrested for revealing secret Pentagon documents. Did the leak of documents cause Kyiv to change its plans? Source: DW Friday, April 14, 2023 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian officials say it is not, and experts there agree with that.



No spy or whistle-blower is responsible for the leaking of alleged US secret documents about the Ukrainian counter-offensive, but a 21-year-old member of the US military.



This was announced by the American media with reference to the congressional committee for the oversight of secret services. The young soldier allegedly wanted to impress his colleagues, and in the meantime, he was arrested.



American media claimed last week that it was one of the biggest leaks of documents in recent years. Most of the published materials were directly or indirectly related to the Russian war in Ukraine.



The alleged secret service documents contained information on military aid deliveries to Ukraine, the alleged poor state of Ukraine's air defenses and the number of Ukrainian forces at the front.



According to CNN, Ukraine has changed its counter-offensive plans due to the leaking of documents. While Kyiv officially denies it and claims that the leak of data will not affect the counteroffensive plans of the Ukrainian army.