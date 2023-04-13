World "We changed history by sinking Moscow missile cruiser" On the anniversary of the sinking of the cruiser Moscow, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine's victory in the war was inevitable. Source: klix.ba Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 12:02 Tweet Share EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

He added that the sunken Russian flagship will one day become a popular spot for divers.



"One year ago, the naval forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed history. The missile cruiser Moscow, the 'Russian warship' flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, was hit by a well-aimed strike from a Ukrainian Neptune missile and sank the next day," said Reznikov.



He called on the public to remember the mood of a year ago.



"The event was so inspiring and incredible at the same time that many thought it couldn't be true. After all, Russia last lost its flagship more than a century ago," said Reznikov.



The minister recalled how the Ukrainian soldiers did something that changed the course of history and led to a chain reaction, such as accelerating the provision of aid by partners, the escape of the Russian occupiers from Zmiinyi Island and enabling the opening of the "grain corridor".



"Victory is inevitable. I'm sure that after our victory, Moscow will become one of the most popular locations for divers. And tourists from all over the world will raise glasses of fantastic Crimean wine in Ukrainian Crimea for a good toast", "for the Russian Navy... to the bottom!" Reznikov concluded.