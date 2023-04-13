World It's been revealed who organized the murder of Tatarsky? The Ukrainian citizen is responsible for organizing the murder of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, according to the Russian security agency. Source: RT.com Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

"A Ukrainian, Yuriy Denisov, organized the assassination of the Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky," the FSB reports.



He came from Kyiv in February, via Latvia to Russia, securing the explosive device that killed the blogger, and then left Russia in April, right after the crime.



Through an intermediary, he delivered the bomb to Trepova, the woman who brought it to the cafe, where the explosion occurred.



Before the assassination, Denisov spent some time in the Moscow region, where he collected intelligence on Tatarsky, the statement added. Russia is in the process of issuing an international warrant for the suspect.