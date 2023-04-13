World Fighter jets deployed: "Red line" has been crossed? Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that Chinese warplanes and ships were still active around the island. Source: index.hr Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They are "on patrol" days after Beijing announced that the military exercises had officially ended.



Taiwan's ministry said it had detected 26 aircraft and seven vessels in the last 24 hours. Of these, 14 aircraft crossed half of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).



The ministry announced on Wednesday that 35 aircraft and eight vessels had been discovered the previous day. The German agency dpa writes that China is thus showing its military strength in order to intimidate Taiwan and dissuade it from striving for independence.



China held a three-day military exercise last week in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to California where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Beijing claimed the exercises ended on Monday.