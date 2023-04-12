World 3

U.S. technology in Russian hands? Senator requested an urgent investigation

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has asked for an investigation into reports that Russia is using American facial recognition technology.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: depositphoto/monsit
Foto: depositphoto/monsit

"American technology should not be a bulwark of Russia's authoritarian surveillance machinery. The U.S. administration should thoroughly investigate claims that the Russian regime is using American chips in its electronic facial recognition system and do whatever is necessary to deny Putin and his cronies access American technology," Wyden told Reuters.

The Reuters agency recalls that it announced last month that the facial recognition system in Moscow is powered by algorithms designed by one Belarusian and three Russian companies using chips manufactured in the US by Nvidia Corp or Intel Corp.

In today's report, the British agency does not state its sources for this information.

