World "The death toll has exceeded 1,000", the President of Malawi announced VIDEO The death toll from Cyclone Freddy has risen to more than 1,000 people, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 19:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The death toll from Cyclone Freddy has risen to more than 1,000 people, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said today.



The president did not give an explanation for why the death toll jumped so much from an estimate of more than 500 people on March 20, but hundreds of people are still missing in Malawi, Reuters said.



The southern African nation was hit by one of the continent's deadliest storms in two decades, wreaking havoc not only in the country, but also in Mozambique and Madagascar.

Cyclon Freddy is rocking havoc in Malawi. This is very sad. Urgent help needed pic.twitter.com/WCvSCIxOWN — Uncle Joe (@Josef00628001) March 15, 2023

Cyclone Freddy appeared in that region at the end of February and returned in March.



"The storm affected more than two million people and displaced about half a million, as it swept away houses, roads and other infrastructure," Chakwera said.



Cyclone Freddy developed off the coast of Australia and traveled more than 8,000 kilometers across the entire southern Indian Ocean before reaching Madagascar.