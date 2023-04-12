World America's "hell" of a plan – human lives are at risk? Washington aims to develop a universal genetically modified weapon capable of infecting humans, animals and crops. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 13:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This is stated in the final report of the Russian parliamentary commission investigating the activities of American biological laboratories in Ukraine.



"The US aims to develop a universal genetically modified biological weapon that can infect not only humans, but also animals, as well as agricultural crops. Its use implies, among other things, causing great and irreparable economic damage to the enemy," the document states.



It is noted that the consequences of biological "harmful agents" can cause epidemics that are extraordinary in their consequences and can be compared to "nuclear winter", reports RIA Novosti.



"The possession of such effective biological weapons by the United States creates, in the opinion of the US military, real preconditions for changing the nature of modern armed conflicts," the document concludes.