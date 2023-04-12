World The situation will be worse, as chaos "threatens". The authorities made a decision Italian government adopted a new decree on drought in order to deal with a severe crisis, i.e. a possible shortage of water. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Italy is often plagued by drought during the summer months, and last year a "state of emergency" was declared in several regions due to the worst drought that has hit the country in the last 70 years, reports Euractiv.



This year, the situation is expected to worsen as the country experienced extremely low rainfall during the winter.



"The goal is to get through the summer because the level of rivers, glaciers and lakes, especially in northern Italy, is dramatic. If there is no rainy spring, it will probably be a very complicated summer," Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini warned.



The regulation, presented by Salvini and approved by the Council of Ministers on April 6, aims to speed up procedures for issuing approvals for water infrastructure.



These include the creation of a task force that reports to Salvini and the appointment of a national Emergency Commissioner.



The measures listed in the regulation include simplified procedures for the design and construction of water infrastructure, increased useful volumes of water reservoirs and the possibility of building rain basins for agricultural use.



The regulation also includes provisions on the reuse of treated wastewater for irrigation purposes and the simplification of the construction of desalination plants for the production of drinking water from seawater.



As stated, the working group will plan interventions that need to be implemented urgently within 30 days in order to solve the crisis in the short term.