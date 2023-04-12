World With support of armored personnel carriers, Russian BRO571 occupy Ukrainian positions An exclusive video was published on social media on April 9, allegedly showing an assault by Russian soldiers from the BRO571 unit. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | 03:03 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

It is added that Russian fighters with the support of a T-72 tank and several BMP-3 combat vehicles launched an assault on the enemy fortification.



Information is being transmitted on social networks that it is "Ural", a mechanized unit that took part in occupying enemy positions.