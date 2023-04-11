World The government has decided: A state of emergency has been declared The Italian government declared a state of emergency today because a large number of migrants have been arriving across the Mediterranean Sea in recent weeks. Source: index.hr Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 22:34 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

The state of emergency will be valid for six months and should first enable the payment of five million euros to particularly affected regions in the south of Italy, it was confirmed to the DPA agency from the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.



ANSA reported that this aims to, among other things, facilitate the establishment of new reception centers for refugees. About 2,000 migrants arrived by boat during the Easter weekend in Lampedusa from the North African coast, ANSA reported today.



There were many minors among them. The Italian Coast Guard carried out two rescue operations yesterday evening. A fishing boat with about 800 people was found off the coast of Sicily and is now in Catania in the east of the island. Another ship with 400 people was discovered.