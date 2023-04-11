World German response: "Leave the country within 48 hours" German authorities today ordered the ambassador of Chad to leave the country within 48 hours, German Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 17:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/David Remis Diez

"In response to the groundless expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, today we called on Chad's ambassador to Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that this has come to this," the statement said, according to Reuters.



Two agency sources previously said that the German ambassador to Chad, Gordon Kricke, was expelled from the country because of his comments about the political situation in Chad.



"Ambassador Kricke carried out his duties in N'Djamena in an exemplary manner and worked to protect human rights and quickly establish a civilian government in Chad," the German Foreign Ministry said.