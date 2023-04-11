World Great Britain appointed the first female director of the intelligence agency PHOTO The British government today appointed Anne Keast-Butler as the first female director of intelligence agency at the Government Communications Headquarters, GCHQ Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 13:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Andrew Harnik/Ilustracija

"Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive record at the heart of the UK's national security network, helping to counter the threats posed by terrorists, cybercriminals and malicious foreign powers," said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who appointed Butler, Reuters reported.



Cleverly said she was the ideal candidate to head GCHQ and that "Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe".