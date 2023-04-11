World Secret documents revealed: U.S. allies promised Putin 40,000 missiles? Part of the top secret document, dated February 17, summarizes alleged conversations between Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials. Source: index.hr Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 13:36 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

They highlight plans to supply Russia with artillery ammunition.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reportedly ordered the production and shipment of the weapons, despite Egypt being one of America's closest allies in the Middle East.



According to leaked U.S. data, the secret delivery of 40,000 missiles to Russia is planned, the Washington Post writes.



"In the document, Sisi instructs officials to keep the production and delivery of the missiles secret 'to avoid problems with the West,'" writes the Washington Post.



The document they received is part of a large "leak" of classified data, the source of which remains unknown.



Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters commenting on the document that "Egypt's position from the beginning is based on non-interference in this crisis and on the obligation to maintain an equal distance from both sides", while confirming Egypt's support for the UN Charter and international law in resolutions of the UN General Assembly.