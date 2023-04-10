World An appeal was made - the Ukrainians spoke up Members of the Ukrainian Parliament called on NATO countries to support Kyiv's candidacy for NATO membership. Source: Novosti Monday, April 10, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They were invited to speed up this process, Ukrainian parliamentarian Alexei Goncharenko said, RIA Novosti reports.



"Rada appealed to NATO member countries and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to speed up Ukraine's entry into the Alliance," Goncharenko wrote on his Telegram channel.



The text of the appeal contains an appeal "to support the justified need of Ukraine in the current extraordinary circumstances to gain membership in NATO".



The MPs also called on the parliaments of the Alliance countries to adopt appropriate resolutions and appeal to the governments to support Ukraine's request and start "planning the process of Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization".



Rada also called on the countries to facilitate the adoption of important decisions at the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg in order to bring Ukraine closer to membership in this military bloc.



Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the United States, along with Germany and Hungary, opposes efforts by Poland and the Baltic states to strengthen Ukraine's ties with NATO and the country's proposal for a roadmap for membership in the Alliance.



At the end of September 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is applying to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Implementing such a procedure now is untimely, National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan later noted.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, commenting on Zelensky's statement, acknowledged the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the "open door" policy, but emphasized that the Alliance will concentrate its efforts on helping Kyiv to defend itself.



The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin heard Zelensky's request for Ukraine to join NATO, as well as different reactions to it.



According to him, Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and remembers that Kyiv's orientation towards the alliance became one of the reasons for the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.