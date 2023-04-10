World The commander claims: They switched to "scorched earth" tactics Commander of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russian forces in Bakhmut started using "scorched earth" tactics. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 10, 2023 | 10:22 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He added that the situation in the city is difficult, but that it is under control.



"The enemy has switched to the so-called 'Syrian' tactic of scorched earth. They are destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire. The defense of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult, but under control," Syrskyi said, Ukrainian Pravda reports, quoting a press release of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



Syrskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian soldiers exhausted the members of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, so Russia was forced to include special forces and airborne units in the battle for Bakhmut.



According to reports, on April 9, Syrskyi visited the most difficult sectors of the front on the Bakhmut route.