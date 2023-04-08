World Neither Russia nor China: They are America's deadliest threat American "doomsday" extremists are getting serious. They are recruiting veterans and active military personnel and have begun attacking critical infrastructure. Source: NZHERALD.CO.NZ, M.S. Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 20:30 Tweet Share EPA/ Michael Reynolds

The recently released US Intelligence Community Annual Threat Assessment for 2023 is blunt in its warning: Nazis and other racist groups are now the "deadliest threat" facing the United States.



That threat comes before the aggressive expansionism shown by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the invasion of Ukraine under Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports the New Zealand edition of the Herald.



"These groups believe that recruiting military personnel will help them organize cells to attack minorities or institutions that oppose their ideology," the report warns.



Other United States think tanks are also increasingly concerned.



A new survey by the Brookings Institution found that 16 percent of Americans agree with the statement: "Because things have gone so far off the rails, true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save our country."



Law enforcement statistics reveal that a growing number of extremists are already choosing to do so.



In 2022, there were 26 "actual physical attacks" on power facilities across the United States.



And it's just one of the signs that the recruitment of US military and police forces is bearing deadly fruit.

The recruits are ready

"Extremist groups have long invited their members to join the military to train in weapons, tactics and command," the special report on the emerging crisis said.



"The most common route to extremism may be post-service, when veterans struggle to come to terms with their time in the military and try to build a new life as a civilian," it said.



Active recruits include militias and outlaw gangs such as the Patriotic Front, Atomwaffen, Oath Keepers, and the Boogaloo Movement.



Such groups already actively recruit members and veterans because they see them as an asset to whatever cause they are advocating for.



One such cause is detailed in a manifesto circulating on the Russian social network Telegram. Titled "Hard Reset," the document describes military tactics to destroy public infrastructure.

A Brookings Institute survey found that one in 10 Americans identify as adherents of "Christian nationalism." Another 19 percent say they support many of the movement's goals.



"There is an underlying ideology of racism among the Christian nationalist movement that links them to white nationalist groups that rely on old and new ways to promote white supremacy," the study said.



This is expressed through conspiracy movements, including replacement theory - the belief that non-European immigrants are "invading their country and replacing their cultural and ethnic background".