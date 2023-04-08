World Zelensky released the news: They are coming... President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country will receive 200 Wolverine armored personnel carriers from Poland. Source: RT.rs Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 23:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The spokesman of the Polish government, Piotr Miller, previously stated that Ukraine increased the order for those vehicles from 100 to 150, "RIA Novosti" reports.



"There are new agreements on the delivery of more than 100 combat vehicles. As for Wolverine vehicles, Ukraine will receive 100 of them now, while 100 will be delivered later. In addition, mortars, missiles and MiGs are arriving," Zelensky wrote on Telegram .



Zelensky visited Warsaw earlier this week, where several agreements were signed.



The Polish armored vehicle "rosomak" is manufactured under the license of the Finnish company "Patria" for the production of transporters AMV XC-360p, and has a 30 millimeter cannon.