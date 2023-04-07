World Bakhmut's "burning": Meteorit is "crumbling" Russian positions? VIDEO Ukrainians have gained notable status in many armies thanks to their ingenuity in using or adapting available technologies. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:34 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Thus, in recent days, an extraordinary video from the war in Ukraine appeared on social networks, which allegedly shows how the Meteorit UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, operated by Ukrainians, does not make its way through the minefield, which is what it is intended for, but is used as an offensive weapon against the Russians forces in an urban environment.



The Meteorit, a Soviet-era system, has been on the battlefield since the start of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and appears to be gaining popularity as a sort of 'ad hoc' artillery system, in addition to regular use.



The footage was likely first posted on messaging app Telegram, before being shared on Twitter. On Twitter, the user Tendar, who shared it, stated that it was created on the battlefield near Bakhmut. "Yesterday I reported that the Russians were pushed back behind Korsunsky Street in Bakhmut and here we have visual evidence. A Ukrainian UR-77 fired straight at the Russian positions and fired a charge that crushed them," the user said.



The specialized website Warzone, which posted the video, notes that it is still not possible to say with certainty where exactly it came from and whether the system was operated by Russian or Ukrainian forces.

It has to be noted… https://t.co/PLyYLHVKDX pic.twitter.com/iEBhjU1qwc — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) April 4, 2023

The UR-77 Meteorit mine-clearing vehicle is based on the tracked chassis of the widespread 2S1 Gvozdik self-propelled gun. Each Meteorit is equipped with a launcher and two Mine Clearing Charges (MCLC) which are launched by projectiles into the minefield to be cleared. Once deployed, the charge creates a shock wave that destroys or detonates mines or unexploded ordnance, creating a cleared corridor approximately 6 meters wide and up to 90 meters long. It can therefore be used as a weapon for wide effects, although its range is very limited.



A Twitter user states that Ukraine entered the war without a single Meteorit system in stock, but obtained at least 13 of them by capturing Russian copies. Oryx, which compares Russian losses using open intelligence, estimates that Ukrainian forces have 16, though not all are necessarily operational.



Using the Meteorit in such an offensive sense - especially in an urban environment - would seem to make sense as it has the ability to deliver a large amount of explosive force over a wide area with significant accuracy, while also having a significant psychological effect on enemy forces exposed to it.



In addition to being able to destroy personnel and equipment in the open, the Meteorit could also be effective against the entrenched positions that are characteristic of this conflict, especially in eastern Ukraine and especially in Bakhmut.



Although the Meteorit was originally designed to break through minefields standing in the way of military forces, its devastating effect has been used against the enemy for some time as a particularly terrifying piece of improvised artillery.