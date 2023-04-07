World Vladimir Putin chocolates and chips The Kremlin has launched a "charm offensive" among junior officials in a bid to boost morale as the burden of war grows heavier, the Daily Mail reports. Source: Danas, Daily Mail Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

The Russian president's administration has demanded regional vice governors install vending machines, offer free parking in cities and preferential bank loans, as well as provide health insurance for civil servants, according to independent Russian media Verstka.



Drastic and desperate measures such as the installation of vending machines "with chocolate bars and chips" are likely designed to "keep quiet about the burden imposed on regional entities, but they are unlikely to stimulate a significant increase in support for the war at the regional and local levels," military analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say.



"The Kremlin is likely to have increasing problems maintaining loyalty among lower-level regional authorities while imposing the burden of war financing on Russian federal entities," ISW added.



As of April 21, the privilege program will expand scholarships and training seminars for municipal workers to support them in times of rising prices and other negative consequences of the war.



During last week's meeting in Senezh, near Moscow, the deputy governors were instructed to organize "initiative groups" to find out the needs of local officials through questionnaires and surveys.



Earlier there were reports that Russia had put the burden on regional authorities to mobilize and finance the war.



But as local regions continue to bear the brunt of the Russian government's decisions, both economically and demographically, discontent is growing.



At the same time, military analysts warn that Putin is probably laying the foundations for a showdown on the occupied Ukrainian territory.



The Russian leader called for "continued economic, legal and social integration of the occupied regions" which include Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.



"Putin has clearly invoked the concept of 'terrorism' and threats to Russia's domestic security to justify domestic repression and likely sets the stage for further repression and crackdowns by law enforcement forces in occupied territories using similar frameworks," ISW said.



Putin accused Ukraine of endangering civilians in occupied territories and pointed to recent "terrorist attacks", no doubt referring to the killing of his propagandist and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.



The latest wave of discontent was caused by what Western officials claim was Putin's dismissal of the Russian commander who led several failed attacks in eastern Ukraine that killed thousands of people, General Rustam Muradov, Danas newspaper reported.