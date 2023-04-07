World 0

Intelligence: The Russians have entered the city

The British Ministry of Defense published the latest report of its military intelligence, dealing with the situation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Source: index.hr
EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russians have been trying to conquer this city of Ukraine since July last year.

The report stated that Russian forces "very likely entered the center of Bakhmut and occupied the western bank of the Bakhmutka River". Intelligence officials point out that "it is likely that a key Ukrainian supply route west of the city is seriously compromised."

"Probably, at the local level, members of Wagner's mercenary group and the commanders of the regular Russian army temporarily paused their conflicts and improved cooperation," the report states.

