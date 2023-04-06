World Heavy metal "rocking" in Bakhmut VIDEO Ukrainian special forces released a video of their fighters taking part in the fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut. Source: klix.ba Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 15:08 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

"The video shows only a small part of the work that our soldiers do in the city itself, the one that can be shown to the public. The fight for the city continues," says the description of the video, which was published on the Facebook page of the Ukrainian special forces. Heavy metal music is playing in the background all the time.



Since August 2022, Russia has been trying to capture Bakhmut, where it faced fierce Ukrainian resistance.



The leader of the mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that his troops controlled the city center.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian forces will withdraw from Bakhmut to avoid an besiege if necessary, but is not yet assessing the need for it.