World The Russians took over: "The whole city is in our hands" Russian units occupied the railway station in Artemovsk, the enemy had to retreat, said Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the DNR. Source: Novosti Thursday, April 6, 2023 | 14:14

"Practically the entire city is in the hands of our army. The most important thing is that our forces liberated the AZOM industrial zone a long time ago - this was the last difficult border. After that, the Bakhmut-1 station was captured. After that, the enemy had to retreat somewhat chaotically on ill-prepared lines," he said.



Gagin estimated the irreparable losses of Ukrainian troops in Artemovsk at 15-20 thousand people.



According to him, now the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can no longer leave the city, since all roads, including those to Chasovo Yar, are under the artillery control of Russian forces.



Artyomovsk is located north of Gorlovka and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troop group in Donbass. Fierce fighting has been going on outside the city for more than six months.