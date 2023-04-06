The plane crashed
The plane carrying seven passengers crashed in the South Atlantic near the Abrolhos archipelago.Source: Telegraf
There were a total of 7 passengers in it with the pilot.
A small plane flew over the runway on the southern part of Rat Island.
Unofficially, the pilot and passengers were unharmed after the aircraft fell into the water, but as a precaution, they were taken to the hospital for examination.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the cause of the plane crash.