The plane crashed

The plane carrying seven passengers crashed in the South Atlantic near the Abrolhos archipelago.

Source: Telegraf
EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
There were a total of 7 passengers in it with the pilot.

A small plane flew over the runway on the southern part of Rat Island.

Unofficially, the pilot and passengers were unharmed after the aircraft fell into the water, but as a precaution, they were taken to the hospital for examination.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the cause of the plane crash.

