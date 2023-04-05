World A NATO member is furious with the Alliance: You violated a basic principle Inviting officials of Kyiv to attend the meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels is a direct violation of the principles of the Alliance, Péter Szijjártó stated. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 14:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis

The invitation to the officials of Kyiv to attend the meeting of ministers of NATO member countries in Brussels is a direct violation of the principles of the Alliance, according to Péter Szijjártó.



The Hungarian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that the Hungarian delegation came to the Brussels meeting in the hope that no one would question the validity of our earlier joint decision that NATO is not part of the war being waged in our neighborhood and that everything must be done to prevent a direct conflict between NATO and Russia.



"Inviting Ukraine violates the principle of unity of allies within NATO, but in the spirit of constructiveness we will participate in the meeting," he added.



"I will also make it clear that Hungary will support all the integration efforts of Ukraine only if the Ukrainians return the rights they had before 2015 to the Transcarpathian Hungarians," Péter Szijjártó concluded, as reported by Russia Today.