World Zelensky left Ukraine again - arrived in Poland PHOTO Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland today, the office of the Polish president announced, reports Reuters. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 09:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/Stefan Rousseau/pool photo via AP

The visit, announced this week by Poland but not officially confirmed by Kyiv, comes as Ukraine plans to launch a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to retake occupied territory from Russia in its east and south, according to the British agency.



The assistant of the Polish president, Marcin Przydacz, confirmed to the private television TVN24 that Zelensky had arrived in Poland.



In a statement to the media on Tuesday before the visit, he announced that the visit "should be understood as a sign of trust and gratitude to Poland and the Poles".



During the visit, Zelensky will meet with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and talk with Ukrainian refugees and the Polish public, Przydacz said.



"It will not be a surprise that the Ukrainian side asks for more support from Poland and other foreign partners, but we must be aware that Poland has already done a lot," emphasized the Polish official.

🇺🇦🇵🇱

President Zelensky has arrived in Poland, its his 3rd trip outside 🇺🇦Ukraine since 24 Feb 2022.



In particular, he is scheduled to meet with President Andrzej Duda, as well as with the residents of 🇵🇱Warsaw. pic.twitter.com/nywRdDnMLF — АЗОВ South (@Azovsouth) April 5, 2023

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine 13 months ago, and as a NATO member it has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply tanks and other weapons to Kyiv, according to Reuters.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Tuesday that Kyiv was grateful to Poland for paving the way for deliveries of MiG fighter jets, and Przydacz said earlier this week that the first MiGs had already been delivered to Ukraine.



Poland also announced that the talks with Zelensky will focus on the events on the Ukrainian front lines, international support and economic cooperation.



"During the conversation with President Zelensky, we will certainly discuss Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products, because we do not want any trade with Ukraine to destabilize our market," Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier.



At the beginning of April, five Eastern European countries called on Brussels to buy grain from them for "humanitarian reasons".



Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia stated that the flow of Ukrainian grains reduced the prices of their domestic products, while the prices of fertilizers and energy "jumped".