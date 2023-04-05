World A plan has been released: They are testing the S-400 The Indian Air Force plans to conduct the first test of its S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which it purchased from Russia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Ilustracija

A spokesman for the Indian Ministry of Defense said that it was planned to fire one short- or medium-range missile at a fast-moving aerial target, reports India Today.



He added that the Indian armed forces had conducted a launch with the S-400 during testing of the system in Russia, but that the system had not yet been tested in India. Russia and India signed the S-400 procurement contract in October 2018.



India paid $5.43 billion for five S-400 systems.