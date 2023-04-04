World Kadyrov fighters warned: "We are coming for you. You need to be destroyed" VIDEO After Moscow citizens protested the construction of a new mosque on Sunday, video message appeared in which Ramzan Kadyrov's fighters criticized the protesters. Source: index.hr Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 22:11 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's fighters are calling on the state authorities to act against the protesters.



"We are addressing everyone, including non-Muslims, who are disrupting the construction of a mosque in the city of Moscow in our common Russia. We are currently on the front line and have seen videos of various non-Muslims. We call on the authorities of the Russian Federation to initiate criminal investigations against these individuals and impose judgments," they began the message.



"So that others will understand. We are not interested in these multinational issues. Those who do this should be imprisoned or destroyed. We are not threatening you. We are only warning you. If you are against the will of the Allmighty, we will fight against you. We do not care who we fight against," they continued.



"We're going to turn a blind eye to this for once to make you think. But if there's another video like this, we're definitely coming for you. Allahu Akbar," the message concluded.