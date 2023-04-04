World Daria Trepova accused of terrorism Daria Trepova has been charged with the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg that killed Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Investigative Committee announced. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 15:59 Tweet Share AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

"Daria Trepova is accused of having committed a criminal offense under Article 205. 3 paragraph 'b' of the Criminal Code, part 4 of Article 222.1 (terrorist act committed by an organized group resulting in premeditated murder); illegal carrying of explosive devices, carried out by an organized group", the department announced.



Trepova was brought before the Moscow Court, where the measure of restriction of freedom of movement will be determined.



On Sunday, an explosive device exploded in a cafe in St. Petersburg, killing war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin).



31 people were hospitalized. Eight people are in serious condition, another nine victims are receiving outpatient treatment.



The National Anti-Terrorist Committee announced that the terrorist attack on war reporter Maxim Fomin was planned by the Ukrainian special services.