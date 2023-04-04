World Brussels: Police raided the headquarters of the European People's Party Belgian police searched the headquarters of the European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels, an unnamed source told Euractiv. Source: index.hr, EurActiv Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Belgian police officers raided the first and third floors of the party's headquarters in Rue du Commerce," the source said.



According to initial information, the police seized the computers as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption during the election campaign for the 2019 EU elections.



As reported by the Index, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) MP Mario Voigt was the head of the digital campaign of EPP official Manfred Weber during the 2019 election campaign for the European Parliament, and the investigative actions are aimed at awarding a digital campaign contract to a company in Thuringia, according to German media.



Voigt is now the first man of the CDU in the German state of Thuringia.



Last September, the provincial parliament's justice committee lifted his immunity pending an investigation by the German public prosecutor, but it is not entirely clear whether that is related to this case.