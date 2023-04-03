World 0

Zelensky threatened: "You will be destroyed"?

Speaking about the upcoming Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, Zelensky said Russian forces "still have time to leave - otherwise they will be destroyed".

Source: Tanjug
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

The President of Ukraine said that he could not give specific details about the upcoming counter-offensive, "because we cannot give terrorists from the Russian Federation an opportunity to prepare for our methods and steps towards de-occupation", reports the Kyiv Independent.

Discussions about the counter-offensive have been going on for months, and Zelensky said on March 25 that the counter-offensive was rejected due to a shortage of weapons, including heavy equipment and fighter jets.

