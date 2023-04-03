World It didn't "fall"? The spokesman of Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that Russian forces are "very far" from capturing Bakhmut. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, April 3, 2023 | 12:58 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos, File

According to him, fighting is raging around the city administration building, which the Russian paramilitary group Wagner claims raised the Russian flag on.



Cherevaty told Reuters by telephone that Bakhmut is Ukrainian.



"Bakhmut is Ukrainian, they have not taken anything and they are very far from doing so, to put it mildly," said Cherevaty.



The Russian paramilitary group Wagner announced on Sunday that it had raised the Russian flag on the city administration building in Bakhmut, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address to the citizens of Ukraine that the situation in that city is "very hot".



Bakhmut is an important transport hub in eastern Ukraine, and Russia claims that it is completely surrounded by its forces and that they control most of the city.