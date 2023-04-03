She killed a Russian military blogger? PHOTO/VIDEO
Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of murdering war reporter and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Interfax reported citing an informed source.Source: Tanjug
Daria Trepova, born in 1997, was brought before the investigator, the interlocutor of the agency said.
According to him, the investigation has reason to believe that Trepova brought a box with a bust of Tatarsky, which contained an explosive device, to the cafe.
#Russia #Ucraina— Michele_Borserini-בורסריני_מיכאל (@Maverick_1956) April 3, 2023
Daria Trepova (1997), cittadina russa residente a San Pietroburgo, è stata arrestata perché sospettata dell'omicidio del blogger di guerra russo Vladlen Tatarsky.
Si opponeva alla guerra in Ucraina. pic.twitter.com/3UbZALUX1I
Interfax states that it does not yet have official confirmation of this information.
In the explosion in the "Street Bar" in the center of St. Petersburg, the well-known blogger, war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, and 32 people were injured, according to the latest information.
Daria Trepova, residente de San Petersburgo, fue detenida bajo la sospecha del asesinato del corresponsal de guerra Vladlen Tatarsk. pic.twitter.com/NMTNun7MSf— Jaime1962 (@marcoapj1962) April 3, 2023