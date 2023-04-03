World She killed a Russian military blogger? PHOTO/VIDEO Daria Trepova was detained on suspicion of murdering war reporter and blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, Interfax reported citing an informed source. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 3, 2023 | 09:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Daria Trepova, born in 1997, was brought before the investigator, the interlocutor of the agency said.



According to him, the investigation has reason to believe that Trepova brought a box with a bust of Tatarsky, which contained an explosive device, to the cafe.

Daria Trepova (1997), cittadina russa residente a San Pietroburgo, è stata arrestata perché sospettata dell'omicidio del blogger di guerra russo Vladlen Tatarsky.



Si opponeva alla guerra in Ucraina. pic.twitter.com/3UbZALUX1I — Michele_Borserini-בורסריני_מיכאל (@Maverick_1956) April 3, 2023

Interfax states that it does not yet have official confirmation of this information.



In the explosion in the "Street Bar" in the center of St. Petersburg, the well-known blogger, war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, and 32 people were injured, according to the latest information.