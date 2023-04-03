World Wagner's boss declared the fall of Bakhmut: The flag was hoisted The founder of the Russian military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said this evening that the Russian flag was raised over the city administration of Bakhmut. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 3, 2023 | 08:54 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The flag was raised with the inscription "Good memory of Vladlen Tatarsky".



Prigozhin's comment was published on the Telegram channel of his press service.



"Tonight, at 11:00 p.m., we placed a Russian flag with the inscription 'Good Memory of Vladlen Tatarsky' and a 'Wagner' flag at the city administration of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). And formally, Artyomovsk is occupied," Prigozhin said, RIA Novosti reports.



According to him, "the enemy is still concentrated in the western regions of the city".



Vladlen Tatarsky is a war correspondent who was killed today in the explosion of a cafe in St. Petersburg.



The Russian and Ukrainian armies have been fighting over Bakhmut for months, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said tonight that the situation around that city is "quite hot".