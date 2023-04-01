World Chaos in Israel: People took to the streets, police used water cannons PHOTO/VIDEO A large number of Israelis took to the streets to protest against the government's judicial reform, and during the protests there were riots in Tel Aviv. Source: Tanjug Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 23:13 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The police used water cannons. The organizers claim that 230,000 people came out in Tel Aviv, while "The Times of Israel" refers to the report of "Channel 12" which claims that 165,000 people are on the streets.



Organizers also say 450,000 people have turned out for protests across the country, and according to the latest information, riots broke out in Tel Aviv, where police used water cannons to remove dozens of protesters blocking the Ayalon highway.



"We will take to the streets until the state promises us that the state of Israel will remain democratic," said the organizers.

No end in sight.

Tel Aviv tonight.

We're not going anywhere.

Israel will remain a democracy.

We will make sure it does

For our children.#Israel 🇮🇱#DEMOCRACY pic.twitter.com/pOwvTlrQ4I — Ido Amir 💙 (@IdoAmir) April 1, 2023

Tanjug/AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The judicial reform, proposed by the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would be one of the most radical changes ever to Israel's system of government, as it would limit the powers of the Supreme Court, allow the government to choose judges and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries on the part of the state prosecutor.



Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, claims his plan to reform the judiciary would advance democracy.



Citizen protests against the announced reform have been taking place in Israel for months.