World "With or without EU money, we are building a border wall" With or without money from the EU, Greece will continue to build a fence on its border with Turkey, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

"With or without European money, the fence on the Evros will be completed," said the Greek Prime Minister, who is from the ranks of conservatives, reports the portal Euractiv, which reminds that Greece has already built a 37.5 kilometer long fence on the Evros River, but that it plans to expand it by much more.



Initially, the EU refused to finance the construction of a fence on the Greek-Turkish border from its own funds, but as the problem with migrants became more and more serious, part of the money was allocated to Greece, since the line that separates Greece and Turkey is the line that separates the European Union from the "rest of the world".



However, for now it is not certain that the money for expanding the fence will be received from EU funds again because that proposal was rejected by half of the parliamentarians from the European People's Party, which makes up the largest part in the European Parliament.



That request in the EU Parliament was not supported by the Greek opposition party Syriza, which belongs to the other part, which is why Mitsotakis's New Democracy accused them of not having national security in their interest.



As support for Greece in the fight against illegal migrants, the best ally could be Italy, whose Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said earlier that the two countries are on the same position on many issues, especially on the issue of migrants.