Indictment filed against Trump A grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict former President Donald Trump. Source: Blic Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 23:53 Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The indictment was filed over secret money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, CNN reports.



This is the first time in US history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, CNN reported, according to three sources familiar with the matter.