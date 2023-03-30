World Clash of the U.S. "black hawks"; "We've got some tough news; Fatalities are expected" Several people were killed when two U.S. military helicopters collided in Trigg County, Kentucky, near the Fort Campbell Army Airfield. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 09:29 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Two HH60 Blackhawks were conducting a routine exercise around 10:00 p.m. local time when they collided, Director of Public Affairs at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell, Brendalyn Carpenter-Player, told Fox News Digital.



"The crew was flying Blackhawk helicopters during routine training when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members is unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the soldiers and their families," Carpenter-Player said.



Emergency services from several districts arrived at the scene of the accident, and according to the report of radio station WKDZ, it is possible that at most nine people died.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the crash on Twitter, saying several fatalities were expected.



"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. Kentucky police and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected," Beshear said.